Pandemonium erupts in J&K Assembly over CM’s remarks, BJP demands unconditional apology

SRINAGAR: A pandemonium broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday following remarks made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma. During a discussion on the state budget, the Chief Minister told the Assembly, "Aisa lagta hai ki home minister ke aate aate aap logon ko aise joote pade," which translates to, "It seems that you people have been hit by shoes after the Home Minister arrived."

The BJP immediately condemned the comment as "unparliamentary" and demanded an unconditional apology from the CM, warning that they would not allow the Assembly to function until the apology was issued. The controversy arose after Omar Abdullah, also the Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, presented the state budget on February 6 and expressed concerns over the potential impact of the India-US trade deal on the region's horticulture and dry fruit industry.