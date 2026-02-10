Pappu Yadav granted bail in 31-year-old case, but to remain in judicial custody

PATNA: Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, was granted bail by the MP-MLA court in Patna on Tuesday in a 31-year-old case, but he will remain in judicial custody.
Police had sought Pappu's remand in connection with two cases registered with Buddha Colony and Kotwali police stations in the state capital.
As the court granted remand in that case, he will remain in the Beur Central jail for the time being.
Earlier, Pappu Yadav was brought to the court from the Beur Central Jail under tight security arrangements and produced before the court as a hearing of his bail was scheduled for today.
He was seen sitting in the court in a wheelchair.
Yadav was arrested from his Manditir residence in Patna in a 31-year-old case following a high-voltage drama. Later, he was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for a health check-up, where he complained of severe pain in his legs.
Congress leaders –Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi- had alleged that he was arrested because he was raising the issue of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna last month.
His lawyer was about to file for bail on Monday, but the court received a bomb threat, and all legal work came to a halt.
Yadav was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court on Saturday. He was first taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), but later shifted to the Beur Central Jail when his health parameters were found normal.
Yadav was arrested around midnight on Friday after he failed to appear before the court in a case in which he was accused of fraudulently renting a house under the Gardanibagh police station limits in the state capital to use it as his office.
After police reached his residence in Mandiri locality to take him into custody, he said that he feared for his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen to me. I suspect the police may harm him. I want to go directly to court instead of the police station,” he had said.