Pappu Yadav granted bail in 31-year-old case, but to remain in judicial custody

PATNA: Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, was granted bail by the MP-MLA court in Patna on Tuesday in a 31-year-old case, but he will remain in judicial custody.

Police had sought Pappu's remand in connection with two cases registered with Buddha Colony and Kotwali police stations in the state capital.

As the court granted remand in that case, he will remain in the Beur Central jail for the time being.

Earlier, Pappu Yadav was brought to the court from the Beur Central Jail under tight security arrangements and produced before the court as a hearing of his bail was scheduled for today.

He was seen sitting in the court in a wheelchair.

Yadav was arrested from his Manditir residence in Patna in a 31-year-old case following a high-voltage drama. Later, he was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for a health check-up, where he complained of severe pain in his legs.