Punjab police foil Pakistan-backed terror plot, seize IED in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have foiled a terror plot backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the recovery of an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) and the arrest of one individual in Amritsar, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, also known as Gaju, a resident of Chamrang Road in Amritsar, who worked as an assistant in a salon.

Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based handler operating under instructions from Pakistan.

The probe also revealed that Rahul collected the IED from a designated location on the outskirts of Amritsar, following directions from his foreign-based handler, the DGP added. The device had been concealed in a PVC pipe casing, likely to evade detection.