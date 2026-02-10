Rare Grey Hypocolius sightings put Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhandh wetland on global birdwatching map

AHMEDABAD: The rare Grey Hypocolius has put Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhandh wetland in Kachchh on the global birdwatching map, drawing international birdwatchers to the newly declared Ramsar site and highlighting the state government’s sustained focus on conserving natural heritage.

A pale-grey bird from the deserts of West Asia has quietly put Gujarat’s Kachchh on the global birdwatching map, as the rare Grey Hypocolius transforms the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve into a magnet for foreign tourists, ornithologists and wildlife photographers alike. Recently recognised as a Ramsar wetland, Chhari-Dhandh is witnessing a steady rise in international footfall, driven largely by sightings of this elusive migratory species.

With over 283 bird species recorded in and around the wetland, Chhari-Dhandh was always rich in avian diversity, but experts say the presence of a few rare migrants has pushed it into the global spotlight. At the top of that list is the Grey Hypocolius (Hypocolius ampelinus), locally called Maskati Latoro, a slender passerine that breeds across Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before wintering in the arid scrublands of Kachchh.

“This is the most reliable site in India to observe the Grey Hypocolius,” wildlife photographers from Kachchh say, adding that “for global birders, Chhari-Dhandh is now a must-visit destination.” They note that the Ramsar tag has further amplified international interest, placing the wetland firmly on the world’s conservation and ecotourism radar.

Birdwatchers tracking the species say the Grey Hypocolius arrives in the Fulay scrub forest between October and November and remains until March or April, moving in small flocks through arid scrub, desert edges and nearby farmlands. Feeding largely on ripe berries of Salvadora persica, locally known as Piloodi or Khari Jar, along with flower petals and berries of Tankara, the bird is often detected by its distinctive squeaky wails and whistles before it is seen.