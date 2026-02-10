Rohit Pawar alleges sabotage in crash that killed Ajit Pawar, seeks multi-agency probe

Rohit Pawar pointed out that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) functions under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns that all doubts surrounding the crash may not be cleared.

He further alleged that VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft carrying the late leader, wielded influence over DGCA officials and could “get away with anything.”

"The final probe report of the 2023 crash involving a VSR company aircraft has already been submitted. Even now, VSR company planes continue to be used by high-ranking political leaders," Rohit Pawar said, questioning why the company’s licence to operate was never scrapped.

He said there were serious doubts about VSR Company, the handling company Arrow, which made the booking, and the pilot, Sumit Kapoor.

"We do not believe this was a mere accident. There is room to suspect sabotage,” he alleged.

Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, with a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, were killed on January 28, when the Learjet aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Rohit Pawar raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

He asked whether the aircraft’s transponder was intentionally switched off before the final moments.

According to Rohi Pawar, the original pilots—Sahil Madan and Yash—were reportedly delayed due to traffic.

"Then how did Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak reach the airport? Were they living nearby?" he asked, adding that Pathak had more flying experience on the Learjet than Kapoor.

He claimed that Kapoor remained silent when the aircraft tilted.

"Why did he demand the difficult Runway 11, and why did he attempt to land despite visibility issues?" the NCP (SP) MLA asked.