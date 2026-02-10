Roorkee horror: 'Serial' gang-rape racket unearthed as same suspects linked to multiple victims

DEHRADUN: The industrial hub of Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district is in shock following the discovery of a chilling pattern of sexual violence.

Investigations into two separate gang-rape complaints have revealed a terrifying commonality: the same group of accused targeted multiple women using an identical modus operandi involving drugging, filming, and digital blackmail.

The matter came to light after a 35-year-old woman, whose husband works at a brick kiln in Kotdwar, approached the Roorkee Kotwali police. According to her complaint, an acquaintance visited her home six months ago and allegedly added sedatives to her cold drink. Once she fell unconscious, the man called two accomplices, and the trio gang-raped her.

The three accused recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone and used the footage to blackmail the victim for months. When the woman finally resisted their advances, the accused leaked the explicit video on social media. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the primary suspects, identified as Meherban and Abdul Rahman, along with their associate.