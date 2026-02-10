RS MP Kartikeya Sharma urges govt to regulate online gaming ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Tuesday urged the government to regulate online gaming, from development to streaming, to ensure that the digital space is safe for children.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, the independent MP also demanded that the government should grant official sports status to eSports, which is recognised globally.

"I want to address a digital frontier that is full of promise as it is of peril. I am talking about the world of electronic gaming as we march towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. We must recognize the Orange Economy.

Our creative and digital sector is no longer a peripheral industry. It is a vital pillar of our USD 1 trillion digital economy goal," Sharma said. He said that India's creative economy is valued at about USD 30 billion, contributing to nearly 8 per cent of our working population.

"However, we must distinguish between two very different realities within the sector. On one hand, we are witnessing the crisis of unregulated amateur gaming and its impact. The sprawling nature of unregulated amateur online gaming has led to grave repercussions," Sharma said, as he referred to death of some children because of game addiction.