Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan escapes assassination attempt in UP's Hapur

HAPUR: Former Uttar Pradesh minister of state and Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan escaped an assassination attempt in Hapur district after car-borne youths allegedly tried to shoot him, but their gun failed to fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Garhmukteshwar area on Monday night when Chauhan was travelling in his car to Hirnapura village to attend a relative's engagement ceremony.

As he entered the village after getting off an expressway, a few youths in a car allegedly intercepted his vehicle, Chauhan said.