Sambhal violence: Allahabad HC stays lower court order directing FIR against cops over alleged police firing

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed a lower court order directing the police to register an FIR against 12 police personnel, including former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and former Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, over their alleged role in the 2024 police firing.
The order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhary against Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir's January 9 order, directing the registration of a criminal case against him.
After the stay, the court posted the matter for hearing on February 24.
The case stems from a petition filed by Yameen, whose son was injured in the alleged police firing during the violence.
Yameen, a resident of the Khaggu Sarai Anjuman area in Sambhal alleged that his 24-year-old son Alam, was shot at by the police during the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid area on November 24, 2024. According to the petition, Alam was out selling rusk and biscuits near the mosque, when he was shot at by the police.
Plaintiff’s lawyer Chaudhary Akhtar Hussain said his client’s son received treatment while hiding from the police and demanded registration of an FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary, former Inspector Anuj Tomar, and other unidentified police personnel.
Five Muslims were killed and several others were injured as police allegedly opened fire at protesters during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on the morning of November 24, 2024.
In its 11-page order, Sudheer observed that the police cannot invoke the "official duty" shield for criminal acts.
Referring to the Supreme Court's rulings, the CJM noted that firing upon a person cannot be considered a discharge of official duties.
Finding that a prima facie cognizable offence was disclosed, the CJM court concluded that the truth could only be unearthed through a proper investigation.
Notably, within days of passing the order, Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir was transferred, triggering widespread criticism.
