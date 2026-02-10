Sambhal violence: Allahabad HC stays lower court order directing FIR against cops over alleged police firing

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed a lower court order directing the police to register an FIR against 12 police personnel, including former Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and former Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar, over their alleged role in the 2024 police firing.

The order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhary against Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir's January 9 order, directing the registration of a criminal case against him.

After the stay, the court posted the matter for hearing on February 24.

The case stems from a petition filed by Yameen, whose son was injured in the alleged police firing during the violence.

Yameen, a resident of the Khaggu Sarai Anjuman area in Sambhal alleged that his 24-year-old son Alam, was shot at by the police during the violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid area on November 24, 2024. According to the petition, Alam was out selling rusk and biscuits near the mosque, when he was shot at by the police.