Spain-India ties deepening with many engagements: Envoy

CHENNAI: Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Saturday said bilateral relationship is “taking more volume” through large-scale institutional, academic and commercial engagement, with participation from Spanish chambers of commerce and universities.

Speaking at a “Diplomats Nite” hosted by Surana & Surana International Attorneys, the Ambassador said Spain would host a comprehensive chambers-level engagement with India.

“We are going to have a very important meeting of the Spanish Chambers of Commerce on May 25 and 26 in Delhi. We have 80 chambers of commerce in Spain and about 75 are going to come. The whole country is going to have a big meeting with the 200 most important chambers of commerce of India,” he said.

Pujol also announced an academic collaboration between the two countries centred on artificial intelligence. “On the occasion of the Artificial Intelligence Summit on February 19 and 20 in Delhi, we are going to bring 60 of the 90 universities that we have in Spain. They are going to meet with the 120 most significant universities of India,” he said.