Speculation mounts over Akali-BJP alliance after their leaders join Punjab Governor's anti-drug walk

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Ashwani Sharma and Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday joined the anti-drug awareness walk in Ferozepur led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

On the other hand, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders were not present at the event. The BJP and SAD top brass had been keeping a distance ever since the alliance of both parties broke in 2020 over the farmers' protest. Speculation is now rife over a potential SAD-BJP alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The participation of dera chief Dhillon is significant given its influence across the Malwa region and the border belt. On February 2, Dhillon met SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha jail and called him "a friend and a relative", dismissing drug-related allegations against him as “false and baseless”. Interestingly, the next day the Supreme Court granted bail to Majithia who was accused of amassing over Rs 540 crore through drug money laundering as part of a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Organized with the objective of restoring Punjab’s vibrant spirit and eliminating drug abuse, the awareness walk commenced from Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and culminated at the School of Eminence, Ferozepur. Prior to the walk, the Governor paid obeisance at Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and formally flagged off the anti-drug campaign.

Dhillon also visited BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Sodhi’s house, where he stayed for an hour, suggesting an outreach by the dera toward both the Akalis and the saffron party. A closed door meeting was reportedly held, said sources.

While Dhillon and Sharma flanked Kataria during the entire stretch of the walk, Badal joined the event during the end of the programme and did not come face to face with Sharma.

Dismissing past anti-drug campaigns by governments, as "years of inaction and tokenism", Badal said that the SAD was committed to wiping out the menace of drug trafficking and gangsters in Punjab once it formed the government in 2027 even as he appreciated the initiative taken by Kataria to lead a campaign to make Punjab drug free.