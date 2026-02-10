Srinagar Diary | Retired Air Force officer duped of Rs 52 lakh

A retired Air Force officer was duped of Rs 52 lakh by cyber fraudsters in a digital arrest fraud. The official was subjected to “digital arrest fraud” for nine days. The fraudsters had coerced him into transferring Rs 52.90 lakhs under the pretext of legal action and official scrutiny. A police spokesman said Police Station Cyber Investigation and Crime Enforcement Jammu received an online complaint on February 6 from the officer on his “digital arrest” fraud and duping of Rs 52 lakhs by fraudsters. He said the coordinated efforts by police investigators with the concerned banks led to tracing and recovering of Rs 39 lakhs out of the defrauded sum.

J&K to host international film festival this year

The picturesque Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host an international film festival this year. The Film Festival would be organised in association with the National Film Development Corporation in Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to bring the world cinema to Jammu and Kashmir UT, promote cultural diversity and stimulate local economy. After the April 22, 2025 terror attack at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, the government has taken many measures, including boosting security and holding roadshows outside J&K and inviting leading tour operators to the Valley.