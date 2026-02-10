'They got scared and withdrew threat': Jammu CM Omar Abdullah on Pakistan playing India in T20 World Cup

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked Pakistan for playing India in the ongoing T20 World Cup and said "those who issue threats must be prepared to stand by them".

The high-profile India-Pakistan match on February 15 in Colombo will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government, following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, decided to withdraw its boycott call.

"Now that Pakistan has decided to play the match against India, I want to tell them that do not issue threats if you are not prepared to stand by them.

They had threatened that they would not play a match against India, but then they got scared and withdrew their own threat," the chief minister told reporters here.

He said those who do not have the strength to stand by their threats should not make such threats in the first place.

"They should quietly come onto the field and play the match-whatever happens in the match will happen," Abdullah said.