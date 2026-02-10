US-India trade deal alarms Kashmir growers, send SOS to PM Modi; Omar warns of blow to horticulture

SRINAGAR: The proposed US–India trade deal has triggered deep anxiety among growers in Kashmir, with apple growers sending an SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fears that cheaper imports from the United States could severely undermine the domestic horticulture sector. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also warned that the deal could deliver a major blow to the Union Territory’s horticulture and dry fruit economy.

Growers fear that any reduction or waiver of import duties on US fruits under the trade agreement would erode the price advantage currently enjoyed by domestic apples.

Zahoor Ahmad, an apple grower from Shopian in south Kashmir, said cheaper imports would directly hurt local fruit growers.

“With a reduction in import duties on fruits from the US, there will be little difference between the prices of American apples and Kashmiri apples. Consumers would naturally prefer imported US apples, which would severely damage our apple industry and force growers to incur heavy losses,” he said.