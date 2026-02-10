Woman killed, six hurt during temple stampede in Madhya Pradesh

GWALIOR: A 70-year-old woman was killed, and six others were injured in a stampede during the inauguration of Navgrah Temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said several women had gathered near the Dabra stadium for the Kalash Yatra in the morning hours.

"During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.

The injured included six women and a girl, Chauhan said, adding that three of them are being treated in Gwalior and four others in Dabra. The situation is peaceful now, and proper arrangements are being made, the collector said.

"During the distribution of the Kalash, many women rushed forward, leading to a stampede-like situation.

One woman was crushed to death," said Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena.

Eyewitnesses said a large crowd had gathered, during which some women pushed each other, disrupting arrangements.

According to the administration, the Kalash Yatra proceeded peacefully along the designated route and reached the Navgrah Temple.