Zero-tariff India–US deal revives Jaipur’s gem and jewellery trade

JAIPUR: The tariff cut under the India–US trade deal has brought major relief to Jaipur’s gemstone and jewellery industry, which had suffered heavy losses over the past year. The removal of duties on coloured gemstones and jewellery under the new trade framework has sparked renewed optimism among exporters in the Pink City.

With annual exports of coloured gemstones and finished jewellery exceeding Rs 18,000 crore, Jaipur is one of the world’s most important gemstone hubs. A significant share of this trade is linked to the United States, making the sector particularly vulnerable to last year’s tariff hike.

Jewellers in Jaipur are now expressing cautious optimism. Naveen Jain, a leading gem and jewellery exporter, says the new framework has finally given exporters reason to breathe easy. As proprietor of Lord Krishna International, Jain has a strong presence in the US market, with nearly 70 per cent of his exports destined for American buyers.

Following the tariff hike imposed by the United States last year, Jain says orders from US clients came to an abrupt halt. Buyers informed him that the sharp increase in duties had made his products commercially unviable, leading to the suspension of nearly 70 per cent of his exports.

“The situation was extremely difficult. Our workers were left without jobs, and there was virtually no work in the unit,” Jain said. However, the zero-tariff relief on coloured gemstones and jewellery has revived interest among US clients. “We are once again receiving enquiries, and fresh orders have started coming in,” he added.