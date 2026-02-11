Class XII student misses MP Board exam after detention for black flag protest against the Chief Minister

BHOPAL: A Class XII student in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district reportedly missed the first paper of his board examinations after spending nearly 40 hours in jail for showing black flags to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a Congress protest.

The 17-year-old was among three persons arrested on 8 February in the Dhanpuri area of Shahdol district, as the Chief Minister’s motorcade passed through the Gopalpur intersection en route to the local airstrip.

Around 17–20 Congress workers allegedly attempted to block the motorcade and waved black flags at the Chief Minister in protest against the deaths of more than 30 people in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, reportedly due to contaminated water supply.

Police detained three protesters, including the teenager, and produced them before an Executive Magistrate (Tehsildar), who remanded them to Burhar sub-jail on charges of breach of peace.

“Three persons were taken into custody and produced before the Executive Magistrate, who issued their jail warrant, leading to their being sent to Burhar sub-jail. A day later, on 9 February, a family member of one of the detainees informed the court that their son was 17 years and nine months old and was due to appear for the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examination the next morning. The Magistrate then ordered his release. However, owing to jail rules, which do not permit the release of inmates after sunset, he was released the following morning,” Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said on Wednesday.