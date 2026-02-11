CM Mamata meets BLAs for third time in Bhowanipore constituency after names of 45,000 voters deleted

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party’s Booth Level Agents-2 (BLAs-2) in the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency, from where she is set to contest again in the upcoming state elections.

This was her third such meeting since mid-December last year. She asked the BLAs-2 to keep a close watch to ensure that names of genuine voters are not removed during the ongoing hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and that illegal voters are not included in the lists.

According to sources, the ruling party chief sensitised the BLAs and instructed them to assist voters belonging to the “logical discrepancy” and “unmapped” categories who have been summoned for SIR hearings in the Bhowanipore area.

Mamata also reportedly asked them to prepare a report on voters who have collected enumeration forms (EFs) required for the Election Commission of India (ECI)-conducted SIR exercise but are yet to submit them to the concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Earlier, she had held two separate meetings in mid-December and at the end of January with around 267 BLAs-2 on the same issue. Senior party leaders and ministers, including Subrata Bakshi and Kolkata Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, along with councillors, were present at those meetings.

The deletion of around 45,000 dead and bogus voters in the draft electoral rolls during the first phase of the SIR process in Bhowanipore has prompted the Trinamool Congress leadership to pay special attention to the Chief Minister’s constituency.