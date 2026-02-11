Dehradun businessman shot dead in broad daylight ; wife alleges role of his mother in complaint

DEHRADUN: A 42-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two scooter-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said, adding that the wife of the deceased has alleged her mother-in-law's role in the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, had a family dispute and his mother, Bina Sharma, had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court, citing a threat to her life from the deceased.

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 am outside a temple in the Tibetan Market, when Arjun Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Vasant Vihar area, was about to get into his car to go home after coming out of the stadium after playing tennis as usual.

Kumar said that two assailants on a scooter opened fire on Sharma. He was taken to Doon Hospital, where he was declared dead.