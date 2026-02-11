‘Don’t wash dirty linen in public’: HC moots mediation in Sunjay Kapur will dispute

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked all the parties involved in the industrialist Sunjay Kapur estate dispute to consider resolving the issue through mediation, since “a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open”. Terming it a very “sorry state of affairs”, Justice Mini Pushkarna made the observation on Tuesday while hearing the plea of Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur to dissolve the family trust.

The observation was made in the background of three court proceedings: a suit filed by Sunjay’s two children with actor Karisma Kapoor challenging his purported will, reportedly leaving his entire personal estate to their step-mother and his third wife Priya Kapur—Rani’s plea to dissolve the family trust, terming it a product of “forged, fabricated and fraudulent” documents; and a criminal complaint filed by Priya against Sunjay’s sister Mandhira Kapur Smith for allegedly defaming her in the matter.

The judge said that all the parties in the matter have “suffered a great loss”. “God has blessed you with significant financial wealth, which should be enjoyed by everyone in a good manner. This blessing should not be turned into a curse,” the judge added. The judge asked the lawyers representing all sides to speak with their clients and obtain instructions on going to mediation.