February 12 Nationwide strike: 30 crore workers likely to join, banking and power services may be hit

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest what it terms the Centre’s “anti-worker” policies, a move that is likely to partially disrupt services including banking, insurance, electricity, transport, health, education, gas and water supply.

According to a PTI report, trade unions have claimed that around 30 crore workers from various sectors are expected to participate in the agitation.

The strike call was announced on January 9 by a group of trade unions to register their “resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government”.

“All services in electricity, banking, insurance, transport, health, education, gas and water supply will be affected due to the nationwide strike call on February 12,” All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI.

Kaur said that while all bank unions would not be participating, as their united forum had already observed a strike on January 27, bank unions such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) will join the protest.