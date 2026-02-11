FIR filed against suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir over Babri Masjid construction

KOLKATA: The construction of a controversial ‘Babri Masjid’ initiated by Humayun Kabir, suspended Trinamool Congress MLA and chairman of the newly formed Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), at Beldanga in Murshidabad district on Wednesday has intensified religious politics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

Hours after the suspended legislator from Bharatpur constituency laid the foundation for the mosque in the presence of over 5,000 people and religious leaders, mainly from the minority community, at Rejinagar-Beldanga, an organisation lodged an FIR with Maidan police station in Kolkata demanding his arrest for allegedly inciting communal tension.

Hazrat Mohammad Pervez Siddiqui, representing the organisation, filed the complaint alleging that an atmosphere of violence is being stoked in the state in the name of the ‘Babri Masjid’. “The mosque could have been built under another name, but not using the Babri Masjid title,” Siddiqui said.