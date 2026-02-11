Flight tickets to Colombo skyrockets ahead of India Vs Pakistan T20 match

CHENNAI: In less than 24 hours after Pakistan government cleared its team to play India on February 15, the excitement is visible everywhere. But nothing surpasses the aviation sector. The carriers have hiked ticket rates between most Indian cities to Sri Lanka’s capital and some return tickets are being sold for over Rs 1 lakh.

The cheapest non-stop direct return flight from Delhi to the Sri Lankan capital for the game is Rs 1,18,961 (as on Tuesday evening). Normally, it’s below Rs 30,000 if you were to book tickets in this sector.

IndiGo, an LCC, usually charges in the region of Rs 16,000 for a direct return flight from Chennai. It’s at Rs 54,475 for the coming weekend (leaving on February 14 and returning on Monday post game).

Because Chennai is just an 80-minute flight away from Colombo, it would make sense for people to book return domestic flights to Chennai and fly to Colombo from Chennai. Fans departing from Mumbai will have to cough up approximately Rs 82,000.

Even hotel prices are surging. Some star hotels are charging six to 10 times more. One famous star landmark is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh a night (normal days it’s Rs 10k). The match could also see ICC chair, Jay Shah, and Pakistan Cricket Board chief, Mohsin Naqvi, share the stage.