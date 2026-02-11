IAF to recreate Op Sindoor style precision targeting during Exercise Vayu Shakti near Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its precision strike capabilities and air defence firepower during Exercise Vayu Shakti later this month at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Firing Range near the Indo-Pakistan border, recreating elements of Operation Sindoor.

The demonstrations will simulate the step-by-step execution of Operation Sindoor, including counter-unmanned aerial system engagements against mock Pakistani drones, firings by Akash surface-to-air missiles, upgraded L-70 guns and the Spyder air defence system, among other platforms.

The IAF played a central role in striking terror camps in the early hours of 7 May and in thwarting Pakistan’s aerial incursions using a mix of legacy Soviet-era systems and modern indigenous and imported platforms, including Akash, MR-SAM, Pechora and Osa-AK. The force inflicted damage on at least 11 Pakistani airbases during the hostilities, after which Pakistan, which had initially rejected a call from Indian DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on 7 May, was desperately reaching out for a ceasefire.

This year’s edition of the exercise will involve 11,835 kg of Net Explosive Quantity (NEQ), with 277 weapons employed across 43 firing sequences against 23 designated targets. Around 120 aircraft, including 77 fighters, 43 helicopters and eight transport aircraft, will participate, with Rafale, Su-30MKI, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 jets forming the core of the aerial display.

Addressing a press briefing on the exercise on Wednesday, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said Rafale fighters were the “hero” of Operation Sindoor and reiterated the IAF’s push to induct more multi-role fighter aircraft.