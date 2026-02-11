IAF to recreate Op Sindoor style precision targeting during Exercise Vayu Shakti near Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its precision strike capabilities and air defence firepower during Exercise Vayu Shakti later this month at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Firing Range near the Indo-Pakistan border, recreating elements of Operation Sindoor.
The demonstrations will simulate the step-by-step execution of Operation Sindoor, including counter-unmanned aerial system engagements against mock Pakistani drones, firings by Akash surface-to-air missiles, upgraded L-70 guns and the Spyder air defence system, among other platforms.
The IAF played a central role in striking terror camps in the early hours of 7 May and in thwarting Pakistan’s aerial incursions using a mix of legacy Soviet-era systems and modern indigenous and imported platforms, including Akash, MR-SAM, Pechora and Osa-AK. The force inflicted damage on at least 11 Pakistani airbases during the hostilities, after which Pakistan, which had initially rejected a call from Indian DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on 7 May, was desperately reaching out for a ceasefire.
This year’s edition of the exercise will involve 11,835 kg of Net Explosive Quantity (NEQ), with 277 weapons employed across 43 firing sequences against 23 designated targets. Around 120 aircraft, including 77 fighters, 43 helicopters and eight transport aircraft, will participate, with Rafale, Su-30MKI, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 jets forming the core of the aerial display.
Addressing a press briefing on the exercise on Wednesday, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said Rafale fighters were the “hero” of Operation Sindoor and reiterated the IAF’s push to induct more multi-role fighter aircraft.
As reported earlier by the TNIE, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), expected to meet on Thursday, is likely to grant an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets worth about Rs. 3.25 lakh crore and also discuss procurement of around 100-120 SCALP cruise missiles, estimated at around Rs. 2,700 crore, which were used during strikes on Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targets last year. The discussions come amid a critical fighter squadron crunch, with the IAF operating just 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5.
Air Marshal Kapoor clarified that long-range stand-off weapons used during Operation Sindoor will not be demonstrated during the exercise due to safety considerations and the presence of friendly foreign observers, with the focus instead on precision targeting and integrated air defence operations.
In a first for the exercise, the C-295 transport aircraft will carry out a night assault landing drill. Moreover, a C-130J Super Hercules will land on a short runway, insert Garud commandos in a simulated combat zone and take off within minutes, while attack helicopters secure the landing area.
In another first, the exercise will feature the SPIKE NLOS missile from the Israeli SPIKE family, with the weapon being fired from Mi-17 helicopters during the demonstration. The long-range electro-optical precision-guided missile can engage targets beyond line of sight at ranges of up to 50 km, enabling stand-off strikes on concealed or distant targets. Other helicopters participating will include Rudra, Prachand, Chetak, ALH Mk-IV, Chinook and Apache.
“The message from Operation Sindoor was clear, terrorism will not be tolerated. Every act of terror on our soil will be responded to, and there will be a price to pay. You will see glimpses of precise targeting during Exercise Vayu Shakti… Our job is to demonstrate; it is up to the observers to draw their conclusions,” Air Marshal Kapoor said.