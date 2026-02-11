In West Bengal, bombs prevail, not law and order: Sitharaman hits out at TMC

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday came down heavily on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party, saying there is no law and order in West Bengal, and a "bomb culture" prevails there.

Replying to a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Minister also refuted TMC's contention that nothing has been provided for the state in the Budget.

Sitharaman took a dig on the West Bengal Chief Minister for not improving law and order in the state but instead asking women to stay indoors during evenings.

Highlighting deteoriating law and order in the state, she said, "Bengal mein bomb chalta hai, kanun nahi chalta (in Bengal, it is bombs that prevail, not the law)", leading to uproar by Opposition benches.

In this context, she cited a bomb blast in Kaliganj in the state in June 2025 in which a child was killed and a TMC leader was arrested in the case. Bengal is due to go to the polls in the next couple of months.

On certain remarks by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Sitharaman said he was misleading the House by saying that GST is imposed on milk, stationery, and education.

She also refuted his assertions that one has to pay GST even in death, saying there has never been any GST on funeral services.

The minister said there are several proposals in the Budget in which the West Bengal government can participate for benefit of the state.

On SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that the Budget does not provide for high-speed trains in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said two high-speed train corridors go through the state -- Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.

"I request Akhilesh ji to speak keeping facts in mind," Sitharaman added.