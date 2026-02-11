India may import over 5 million tonnes DDGs from the US under the trade deals

NEW DELHI: India is expected to import around 10% of its required feed components in the form of Dried Distillers’ Grains with Solubles (DDGs) from the United States as part of a bilateral trade deal. DDGs are a by-product of biofuel production and are commonly used as animal feed.

India requires approximately 110 million metric tonnes (mmt) of feed to support its milk production. However, livestock keepers currently meet only about 50% of this demand, roughly 55 mmt, through domestic sources such as de-oiled cake from mustard, soya, maize and household food residues. Despite poor and unbalanced feeding practices, India produces around 239 million metric tonnes of milk, accounting for nearly 25% of global milk production.

“If India begins feeding its animals the required 110 mmt of feed, the country’s contribution to global milk production could increase to 45%,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, President of the Indian Dairy Association (IDA).

Industry estimates suggest that producing one litre of milk requires at least 450 grams of feed. Currently, Indian cattle are underperforming due to inadequate and unbalanced feed supply.