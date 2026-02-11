India to wait for Bangladesh elections before talks on Ganga water treaty renewal

NEW DELHI: India is currently adopting a wait-and-watch policy concerning the Ganga River Water Treaty, which is set to expire at the end of 2026. The country is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the upcoming Bangladesh elections before initiating fresh negotiations on the treaty. High-ranking officials in Bangladesh have indicated that India should begin discussions with the newly elected government.

A senior officer involved in the development stated, "We are waiting for the election outcomes in Bangladesh before making any decisions on the Ganga River Water Sharing agreement renewal, which is set to expire at the end of the year." He further noted that the top office in Bangladesh has advised India to wait until the election results are announced.

The general elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for February 12, 2026. The officer emphasized, "It is better to discuss with an elected government rather than a non-elected authority regime in Bangladesh."

In January, a team from the India’s Central Water Commission, accompanied by a four-member Bangladeshi team, visited the Farakka area as part of the technical assessments related to the treaty. This visit was conducted under the framework of the existing 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty mechanism. India is the upper riparian state in this treaty.