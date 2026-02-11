Jharkhand assembly goes hi-tech; Budget session to begin shift towards paperless functioning

RANCHI: In a step towards advancing Digital India, the Jharkhand Assembly will become partially paperless from the upcoming Budget Session beginning February 18, with full implementation planned for the Monsoon Session.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday inaugurated the NeVA Seva Kendra at the Assembly premises to facilitate digital and paperless legislative functioning and enhance transparency.

“Digital services will be partially used in the upcoming Budget Session and will be fully implemented during the Monsoon Session,” said Speaker Rabindranath Mahto. He added that MLAs and ministers would undergo technical training related to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The Speaker further said that once the Assembly becomes completely paperless, MLAs will be able to submit questions online, and responses will also be made available digitally. “This will save time and enable members to ask more questions,” he noted.