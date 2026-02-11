Jharkhand assembly goes hi-tech; Budget session to begin shift towards paperless functioning

RANCHI: In a step towards advancing Digital India, the Jharkhand Assembly will become partially paperless from the upcoming Budget Session beginning February 18, with full implementation planned for the Monsoon Session.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday inaugurated the NeVA Seva Kendra at the Assembly premises to facilitate digital and paperless legislative functioning and enhance transparency.
“Digital services will be partially used in the upcoming Budget Session and will be fully implemented during the Monsoon Session,” said Speaker Rabindranath Mahto. He added that MLAs and ministers would undergo technical training related to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).
The Speaker further said that once the Assembly becomes completely paperless, MLAs will be able to submit questions online, and responses will also be made available digitally. “This will save time and enable members to ask more questions,” he noted.
In the next phase of NeVA, the entire proceedings of the Assembly will be made accessible online to the public. A digital repository of questions and answers, agenda papers, Bills, motions, calling attention notices, committee reports and House proceedings will be maintained.
“Under NeVA, MLAs can submit questions, notices and private member’s Bills online. They can also track the status of their submissions digitally. The entire system will be accessible via mobile phones or the tablets distributed to MLAs,” Mahto said.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Soren said, “NeVA is set to add a new chapter to the Assembly. Gradually, all proceedings will go paperless, allowing seamless access to the list of business, legislative questions, documents and session updates.”
The Chief Minister and the Speaker also distributed tablets preloaded with the NeVA application to MLAs and provided them with training to ensure effective use of the new digital system.
“Members can now access House proceedings from home or any location through the application. It will also provide relief to those who sometimes have to submit questions at 2 am or 3 am for the next day’s proceedings. Now, they can submit their questions through the app,” Soren added.