Jharkhand civic polls: 41 ward councillors elected unopposed, no nomination in 3 wards

RANCHI: As many as 41 ward councillors have been elected unopposed ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Jharkhand, while three wards remained vacant due to non-filing of nominations, an election official said on Wednesday.

Civic polls to 48 urban local bodies (ULB) will be held on February 23, while votes will be counted on February 27.

Elections are scheduled for the posts of 48 mayors or chairpersons and councillors in 1,087 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

"A total of 41 councillors have been elected unopposed after receiving a single nomination from their respective wards," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

He said three wards remained vacant because no nominations were received.