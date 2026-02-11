JMM, Congress lock horns in Ranchi mayoral poll

RANCHI: Amid an ongoing strain in ties between ruling alliance partners, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the two parties have once again locked horns in the Ranchi mayoral election.

Though officially non-partisan, the race has emerged as one of the most closely watched in Jharkhand’s ongoing urban local body polls, reflecting deepening political fault lines between the two allies.

While the BJP has extended support to Roshni Khalkho, the Congress has fielded former mayor Rama Khalkho. The ruling JMM, on the other hand, has backed Sujit Anand Vijay Kujur as its preferred candidate. Meanwhile, JMM has urged Congress-backed mayoral candidate Khalkho to withdraw from the election and support JMM-backed Vijay Kujur.

Ranchi district president of JMM, Mushtaq Alam, has reminded the Congress of alliance principles, stating that Khalkho has already served as mayor of Ranchi and is contesting again. It is time for her to adhere to alliance principles and withdraw from the election in support of the JMM-backed candidate, he said.