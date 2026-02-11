Landslide risks: BBMB for detailed geological assessment of hillocks around Bhakra Dam

CHANDIGARH: Due to increasing incidents of landslides during the monsoon season, a comprehensive study of the hillocks around the Bhakra dam is likely to be undertaken by Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess rock strength, slope stability fault lines and drainage patterns.

Sources said that the BBMB is planning to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a comprehensive study of hills around the dam.

The Board has already written to GSI, and formalities for finalizing the MoU are currently underway.

The proposed survey by GSI is expected to assess slope stability, rock strength, fault lines and drainage patterns. Thus based on the findings, BBMB may undertake fresh reinforcement measures to safeguard both the dam and associated infrastructure.

Sources in the BBMB said that the proposed study is as a preventive step rather than a response to any immediate structural threat to the dam. The aim is to obtain expert recommendations on modern slope stabilization techniques, including rock bolting, retaining walls, improved drainage systems, and bio-engineering solutions.

The hillocks around the dam primarily consist of sedimentary and metamorphic rocks that are prone to weathering and erosion. As the Shivalik range is known for fragile slopes, loose debris material, and susceptibility to landslides, particularly during intense rainfall.