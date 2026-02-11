MHA guidelines on Vande Mataram: All 6 stanzas to be sung before National Anthem in govt events, schools

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem Jan Gana Man are to be played together.

In an order dated January 28, the home ministry gave the first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it, having a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds, shall be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of governors.

"When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first," the order read.

The assembly where the National Song is sung shall stand in attention, it said.

"Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song," it said.

The work in school shall begin with the playing of the National Song.

The Centre is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram.