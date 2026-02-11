MHA guidelines on Vande Mataram: All six stanzas to be sung before National Anthem in govt events, schools

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a detailed notification directing that that India's National Song, Vande Mataram, shall be sung first when played with the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The notification outlined comprehensive guidelines for the observance of the National Song, in honour of the 150th year of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The official composition is approximately three minutes and ten seconds long.

The MHA stated that “whenever the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played together at official or public events, Vande Mataram must be rendered first.”

The directive seeks to ensure uniformity and clarity in ceremonial practices across the country.

The MHA specified occasions when the official version of the National Song is to be played. These include civil investiture ceremonies; the arrival and departure of the President at formal State functions and other government-organised events and immediately before and after the President addresses to the nation on All India Radio or television.

It is also to be played on the arrival and departure of Governors or Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions within their respective States or Union Territories. The song is also prescribed to be sung when the National Flag is brought on parade and on any other occasion as may be directed through special orders issued by the Government of India.