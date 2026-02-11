MHA guidelines on Vande Mataram: All six stanzas to be sung before National Anthem in govt events, schools

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a detailed notification directing that that India's National Song, Vande Mataram, shall be sung first when played with the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
The notification outlined comprehensive guidelines for the observance of the National Song, in honour of the 150th year of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The official composition is approximately three minutes and ten seconds long.
The MHA stated that “whenever the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played together at official or public events, Vande Mataram must be rendered first.”
The directive seeks to ensure uniformity and clarity in ceremonial practices across the country.
The MHA specified occasions when the official version of the National Song is to be played. These include civil investiture ceremonies; the arrival and departure of the President at formal State functions and other government-organised events and immediately before and after the President addresses to the nation on All India Radio or television.
It is also to be played on the arrival and departure of Governors or Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions within their respective States or Union Territories. The song is also prescribed to be sung when the National Flag is brought on parade and on any other occasion as may be directed through special orders issued by the Government of India.
The notification also details the protocol for band performances. When rendered by a band, the National Song must be preceded by a drum roll lasting seven paces in slow march, rising to peak volume before softening, followed by a single beat of rest before the commencement of the song. Alternatively, another clear musical signal, such as a fanfare, may be used.
The ministry has identified specific instances where the National Song should be accompanied by mass singing. These include the unfurling of the National Flag at cultural or ceremonial functions other than parades, and the arrival and departure of the President at government or public functions that are not formal State ceremonies. On such occasions, the official version must be coordinated with collective singing.
The notification further states that Vande Mataram may be sung at other significant gatherings attended by ministers or dignitaries, even if they are not strictly ceremonial, provided it is rendered with due respect and decorum.
Schools have been encouraged to begin the day with community singing of the National Song and to promote respect for the National Anthem and the National Flag among students.
The MHA reiterated that audiences must stand to attention whenever the National Song is sung or played. An exception has been made for instances where it forms part of a newsreel or documentary film, as standing in such cases could disrupt the screening and cause disorder.
The government said the consolidated instructions aim to ensure uniform practice, dignity and respect in the observance of national symbols at official functions, educational institutions and public ceremonies across the country.