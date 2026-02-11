No arrest yet in Kanpur Lamborghini crash case as Yogi warns of action

LUCKNOW: While no arrests have yet been made in connection with the shocking Lamborghini crash that left half a dozen people injured on Kanpur’s VIP Road on Sunday, police have claimed that businessman KK Mishra’s son Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel and a chargesheet would soon be filed in the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Tuesday said that police were investigating the claims of the accused Shivam Mishra’s family that he was an epilepsy patient and had suffered a fit while driving the luxury car which resulted in the mishap. He said police would seek his medical history and try to establish if the claims that he had suffered a seizure leading to the accident were true. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed the media persons in Lucknow that CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action.