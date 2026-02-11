No Indian leader has said India will stop buying Russian oil amid Trump claim: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that apart from US President Donald Trump, no Indian leader has stated that India will stop buying Russian oil.

“Except US President Donald Trump, nobody else has declared that India will stop buying Russian oil,” Lavrov said, responding to a question from a lawmaker in the State Duma, the Lower House of Russia’s parliament.

Lavrov’s remarks came two days after Russia accused the United States of trying to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil. Moscow had said Washington was employing a broad range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

Addressing the Government Hour session of the State Duma, a forum where cabinet ministers report on the performance of their ministries, Lavrov said, “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India's agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders.”