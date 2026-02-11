Nothing alarming in Wangchuk's condition, can't release him on health grounds: Centre tells SC

The Centre told Supreme Court on Wednesday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is 'fit, hale and hearty'.

Centre also said there is nothing alarming as he has been examined medically 24 times since his detention.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale that it will not be possible to release him on health grounds as the grounds on which Wangchuk's detention order was passed continue.

"We have examined his health periodically 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issue, he is being treated. There is nothing to worry, nothing alarming. We can't make exceptions like this."

"The grounds on which the detention order was passed, continue. It will not be possible to release him on health grounds. It may not be desirable also. We have given utmost consideration," Mehta told the bench.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj submitted that Wangchuk was a chief provocateur in the violent protests and he instigated youths by giving examples of Nepal and Arab Spring.