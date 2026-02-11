Opposition members expelled from House after Nitish minister, RJD MLC clash

PATNA: The Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after a heated argument broke out between senior JD(U) member and minister Ashok Choudhary and RJD MLC Sunil Singh over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly addressing former chief minister and LoP Rabri Devi as “a girl” in the House.

The uproar began soon after proceedings started, with Opposition members demanding an apology from the CM for his remark made during a debate on rising incidents of rape in the state. Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh attempted to pacify members, but the Opposition remained adamant.

Amid the chaos, a sharp exchange between Choudhary and Sunil Singh escalated into personal attacks. The ruling side alleged that the RJD MLC used abusive language against the minister. Opposition members stormed the well of the House, raised slogans and disrupted proceedings.