Out of season: Scientists in Kashmir achieve Tulip bloom in winter for first time

SRINAGAR: Months ahead of the usual spring bloom in Srinagar’s famed Tulip Garden, scientists at Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) have achieved a breakthrough by successfully inducing tulip flowering in winter, with blooms appearing in December for the first time at the research garden of the University. The scientists used advanced bulb programming and forcing technique to achieve the result.

The winter bloom was achieved at the research garden of SKUAST at Shalimar in Srinagar in late December and early January under carefully controlled conditions.

It marks a significant milestone for floriculture research in the Valley.

Imtiyaz Nazki, Professor and Head of Floriculture Department at SKUAST, Srinagar told TNIE that breakthrough was the result of introducing bulb programming and forcing techniques for the first time in Kashmir.

“There is a scientific process called bulb programming which ensures that bulbs grow out of season,” he said. “We introduced this technique in the Valley as an initial experiment, and it proved successful. We had timed the flowering for Christmas and New Year, and we were successful.”

Of the 5,000 tulip bulbs of five different varieties planted in the research garden, around 70 percent successfully bloomed.

Nazki said the results exceeded expectations.

“We were not expecting such encouraging results in the first year itself,” he said. “Some bulbs did experience flower abortion. These are early days, but we have made a strong beginning,” he said.

The bulbs used in the experiment were fourth- and fifth-generation bulbs originally sourced from Holland and subsequently grown in Kashmir.