Delhi Police arrest self-styled godman for allegedly killing three individuals with poisoned ladoos

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a self-styled godman for allegedly killing three people, including a woman, by giving them poison-laced "ladoos" in the name of performing a ritual promising 'dhanvarsha' (sudden financial gain).

The accused has been Kamruddin alias Baba, presently operating a so-called tantric centre in Loni and Firozabad (UP).

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured innocent persons on the pretext of providing Dhanvarsha (surprise money) through tantric rituals.

"He would gain the confidence of victims, mentally influence them, and administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill them and rob them of cash and valuables," police said.

The accused is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in two heinous criminal cases in UP and Rajasthan.

During the inspection of the vehicle of the victim in which bodies were found, liquor bottles, cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards, personal belongings and other documents were recovered.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday.