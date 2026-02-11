Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to be held from March 13-15 in Mohali

CHANDIGARH: The Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, based on the theme 'Punjab Means Business - Policy to Practice', will be held from March 13-15 in Mohali, envisioning it as a decisive step towards accelerating industrial growth in the State.

The State government has so far roped in investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, which will create over 5.20 lakh job opportunities for the youngsters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for this summit.

Addressing the meeting, CM Mann said, "The Progressive Punjab Investment Summit will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the State, which has already emerged as a favourite investment destination across the globe.”

"This historic summit will offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the State by giving a major push to industrial development,’’ he added.

Emphasising the need for collective deliberation, Mann stated, “A consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the State after marathon discussions with international industrial giants.”

Highly appreciating the leadership qualities and entrepreneurial skills of Punjabis, he remarked, “Punjabis can do wonders anywhere in the world with their grit and stamina.”

Highlighting the theme of the summit, Mann said that the State government has already organised roadshows at Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and in foreign countries like Japan, South Korea and others.

He further stated, “The key sessions during the summit will include Inaugural, Valedictory and Country, Plenary, Sectoral Sessions and others.”

Terming the event a major opportunity for investors, Mann said, “The investors’ summit will be a platform to showcase the investment opportunities in the State offering maximum incentives across the nation.”