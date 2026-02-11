Gujarat: Prominent farmer leader Raju Karpada resigns from all posts in AAP

AHMEDABAD: In a major jolt to Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, State Kisan Cell president and prominent farmer leader Raju Karpada resigned from all party posts on February 11, triggering sharp political ripples across Saurashtra.

While he cited personal reasons in his letter to Arvind Kejriwal, party insiders point to deep resentment against State leadership and possible political pressure.

The resignation letter, sent directly to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on February 11, comes wrapped in courtesy but loaded with consequence.

In his letter, Karpada thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and cited “personal reasons” for stepping down.

Yet, a storm is brewing.

For five years, Karpada was not just a party functionary he was AAP’s rural spearhead, particularly in Saurashtra where the party has been steadily tightening its grip.

His sudden exit has, therefore, ignited speculation and exposed fault lines within the State leadership.

Political circles are abuzz with talk that the resignation is less about “personal reasons” and more about political bitterness particularly towards state president Gopal Italia.

The friction traces back to October 2025, when Karpada and several farmer leaders were arrested after a fierce clash with police during the Haddad village agitation in Botad.

The protest against alleged irregularities had escalated, police responded with force, and nearly 85 farmers were jailed.

Karpada spent 108 days behind bars before securing bail on February 1, 2026. Leaders close to Karpada claim that during his imprisonment, the State leadership remained conspicuously absent.

“He fought for the party on the streets. But when he was in jail, no one from the top leadership came forward with legal help or even a visit,” a close aide said.

“He felt abandoned.”

In the recent Assembly by elections, Karpada is said to have worked day and night for one and a half months to secure Gopal Italia’s victory from the Visavadar seat.

“He gave everything to strengthen the party,” a supporter remarked. “But when he needed support, there was silence.” Although Italia reportedly visited him after his release, insiders say the gesture came too late.

“He was missing when help was needed the most,” a source added sharply.