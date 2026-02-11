Raipur Diary | 6,412 couples wed under state govt patronage

The Science College Ground in Raipur transformed into a sea of celebration as 6,412 couples across Chhattisgarh tied the knot simultaneously, marking a historic chapter in the state’s social welfare journey. The mega event, held under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, earned a recognition in the Golden Book of World Records for its scale and cultural diversity. The scheme emerges as a pillar of “Antyodaya”—serving the last person in society. CM Vishnu Deo Sai personally blessed 1,316 couples at the main venue, and thousands of more couples joined the ceremony via virtual link from various districts. Each couple received assistance of Rs 35,000.
In a move to transform Chhattisgarh into a premier technology hub, the state government signed an MoU with the Software Technology Parks of India, paving the way for the establishment of a Centre of Entrepreneurship and an Electronics System Design and Development Centre. These centres will provide world-class infra, mentorship, and funding to local youth, effectively curbing the “brain drain” to metropolitan cities. The CoE will focus on cutting-edge sectors including Artificial Intelligence, MedTech, Smart Cities, and Smart Agriculture. The ESDD Centre is slated to support up to 40 hardware start-ups annually in the state.
The DGCA approval for the upgradation of Bilaspur Airport from the 3C-VFR category to 3C All Weather Operations, the only city after Raipur, is being cited as significant and may have far-reaching consequences in the direction of the state’s development. Besides strengthening regional connectivity, the consent will provide passengers with safer and more convenient air services. The all-weather operations will give fresh impetus to trade, industry and tourism activities in Bilaspur and surrounding regions. The decision will not only encourage industrial investment but also help generate new employment opportunities.
