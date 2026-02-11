Rajasthan Budget promises free healthcare for those without documents, relief for farmers, women, youth

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, has introduced major healthcare reforms, focusing on extending coverage to under-served populations. The new Budget worth 21 lakh 52 thousand 100 crore rupees, marks an over 41 percent increase over last year's Budget. In the Budget speech, many key announcements were made for farmers, women, youth, and students to woo all sections of society.
One of the significant highlights of the Budget relates to free healthcare without documentation. Eligible families lacking proper documentation will now also receive free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana. In a bid to provide free care for document-less/destitute citizens in the state, special provisions are being made under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana to ensure that people lacking documentation or abandoned (laawaris) can receive treatment.
In addition, to ensure greater coverage, special health camps will be organised at the Panchayat level to identify and include families left out of existing schemes. By holding rural health camps and organizing special आरोग्य (Arogya) camps at the Panchayat level, the Budget seeks to ensure maximum reach of the Ayushman scheme. The government says its primary objective is to ensure that no citizen is denied medical treatment due to financial constraints or lack of paperwork. Also, the Budget aims at key medical infrastructure upgrades such as the development of 200-bed pediatric OPDs, establishment of neurology departments, and Rs 300 crore for fire safety upgrades in government hospitals.
Besides healthcare, environment and Aravalli protection is also a special focus of the Rajasthan Budget. Amid ongoing protests over the definition of the Aravalli hills and large-scale felling of khejri trees for solar parks in west Rajasthan, the Budget announced major environmental protection measures. In the Aravalli region, a concrete boundary wall, water conservation structures and seeding will be undertaken across 4,000 hectares. Also, the government has earmarked ₹130 crore to curb illegal mining.
As public protests to save khejri trees still persist in Bikaner, ten percent of land allocated to solar and wind power projects will now be reserved for plantation. The state plans to plant 10 crore (100 million) trees next year. A ₹1,000 crore land bank will be created for land exchanged for forest areas, and modern gardens and oxygen zones will be developed in 16 districts.
With panchayat and municipal elections slated in the next few months, the Budget speech has also come up with a wide range of big announcements for farmers, women, youth, and students. In a bid to give major relief for farmers, the Finance Minister announced interest-free short-term crop loans worth ₹25,000 crore for over 35 lakh farmers under the Interest-Free Short-Term Crop Loan Scheme. Additionally, a 5 percent interest subsidy has been proposed on long-term cooperative agricultural and non-agricultural loans amounting to ₹590 crore, benefiting approximately 26,000 farmers and small entrepreneurs. The government will also distribute improved varieties of pulses and oilseed seeds free of cost to over 2.5 lakh farmers, with an allocation of ₹135 crore aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.
In addition, a series of youth and self-employment Initiatives have been announced. Under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme, 30,000 youth will receive interest-free loans and grants of up to ₹10 lakh. Furthermore, 1,000 youth will be provided training in English, Japanese and Korean to enhance global employment prospects. In a major announcement for students, meritorious Class 10 and 12 students will receive e-vouchers worth up to ₹20,000 for laptops.
In a bid to woo women, the Budget lists a string of empowerment measures. The government has strengthened the “Lakhpati Didi” campaign to promote financial independence among rural women. The loan limit under the scheme has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh with an interest subsidy. More than 16 lakh women have already been included in the Lakhpati Didi category.
To create local employment opportunities, Rural Women BPO centres will be established in every district at a cost of ₹100 crore. These centres aim to provide educated rural women with jobs closer to home. Rajsakhi stores will also be opened at all divisional headquarters to market products made by women associated with Rajivika self-help groups.
Despite the slew of relief measures under the Budget, the opposition has launched a scathing attack, calling it a "name-changing government." Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara have called it an "insensitive" Budget and attacked the government for neglecting the youth and workers. In contrast, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called it a ‘historic effort’ which strives "for the welfare of all."
Notwithstanding the political bickering, all eyes of people in the state will be fixed on the implementation of these announcements.