Rajasthan Budget promises free healthcare for those without documents, relief for farmers, women, youth

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, has introduced major healthcare reforms, focusing on extending coverage to under-served populations. The new Budget worth 21 lakh 52 thousand 100 crore rupees, marks an over 41 percent increase over last year's Budget. In the Budget speech, many key announcements were made for farmers, women, youth, and students to woo all sections of society.

One of the significant highlights of the Budget relates to free healthcare without documentation. Eligible families lacking proper documentation will now also receive free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana. In a bid to provide free care for document-less/destitute citizens in the state, special provisions are being made under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana to ensure that people lacking documentation or abandoned (laawaris) can receive treatment.

In addition, to ensure greater coverage, special health camps will be organised at the Panchayat level to identify and include families left out of existing schemes. By holding rural health camps and organizing special आरोग्य (Arogya) camps at the Panchayat level, the Budget seeks to ensure maximum reach of the Ayushman scheme. The government says its primary objective is to ensure that no citizen is denied medical treatment due to financial constraints or lack of paperwork. Also, the Budget aims at key medical infrastructure upgrades such as the development of 200-bed pediatric OPDs, establishment of neurology departments, and Rs 300 crore for fire safety upgrades in government hospitals.

Besides healthcare, environment and Aravalli protection is also a special focus of the Rajasthan Budget. Amid ongoing protests over the definition of the Aravalli hills and large-scale felling of khejri trees for solar parks in west Rajasthan, the Budget announced major environmental protection measures. In the Aravalli region, a concrete boundary wall, water conservation structures and seeding will be undertaken across 4,000 hectares. Also, the government has earmarked ₹130 crore to curb illegal mining.

As public protests to save khejri trees still persist in Bikaner, ten percent of land allocated to solar and wind power projects will now be reserved for plantation. The state plans to plant 10 crore (100 million) trees next year. A ₹1,000 crore land bank will be created for land exchanged for forest areas, and modern gardens and oxygen zones will be developed in 16 districts.