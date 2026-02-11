Rampur CRPF camp attack: SC agrees to hear UP's plea against HC order setting aside death penalty for accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which set aside the death penalty awarded to four accused and life imprisonment to another in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case.

Eight CRPF personnel had died and five were injured in the attack on the their camp at Rampur on the night of December 31, 2007.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the accused persons on the plea filed by the state and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Advocate M S Khan appeared for the five accused.