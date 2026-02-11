SC asks NIA to file report in HC over invoking UAPA in case linked to Murshidabad violence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a report in a sealed cover before the Calcutta High Court justifying the invocation of a UAPA provision pertaining to terror acts in a case related to repeated incidents of violence and unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Disposing of an appeal of the West Bengal government, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the state government to approach the high court with its grievances against the NIA probe in the Murshidabad violence case.

The top court said the Calcutta HC can also examine the state government's challenge to the Centre's decision to order the NIA probe in the case.

On January 20, the high court expressed concern about repeated incidents of violence and unrest in Murshidabad district and directed the police and administration to ensure peace is maintained there.