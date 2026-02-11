Sitharaman accuses Congress of compromising India’s interests at WTO, slams LoP in Lok Sabha

Stressing that those who want to negotiate with Pakistan at Sharm-al-Sheikh are now giving us suggestions on negotiations, Sitharaman said, "it is the Congress which sold the government, farmers, the poor and the nation. It was you who hyphenated India with Pakistan."

"Kiren Rijiju said it rightly not a single person has been born till date who can sell India. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never do such a thing," she added.

Responding to the debate on the Union Budget 2026-27 in the lower house, the finance minister alleged that India compromised on the peace clause at the WTO meeting in Bali, Indonesia during then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure.

She further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always act in India's interest whereas it was the Congress which surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers during its regime when it signed the Bali agreement in 2013 which had two main pillars-- Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), Public Stockholding (Food Security).

Dismissing concerns over artificial intelligence and data expressed by Rahul Gandhi, she said, "I want to tell that we are incentivising setting up of cloud and data centres in India, so that the data is stored here and our youth gets employment opportunities."

The India AI Mission has a dedicated allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for 2026-27, she said.

To counter weaponisation of energy and finance, she said, the government has already allocated appropriate funds in the Budget, but the Leader of Opposition and the Congress have not gone through the documents before placing their concern in the House.

"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed concerns over geopolitics, energy and weaponisation of finance. He said that the budget acknowledges these challenges, but he didn't read the budget and the steps announced in it to address these challenges," she said.

The budget explains variations in expenditure by pointing to a transfer to an "Economic Stabilization Fund" specifically to meet unanticipated expenditure arising from "volatile global dynamics", she said, adding, Rs 50,000 crore was allocated in the current financial year 2025-26.

To counter the weaponisation of technology and finance, Rs 9,800 crore has been allocated to this new fund, she said.

To insulate India from energy weaponisation, the budget pushes for autonomy through critical minerals (customs duty exemptions), nuclear power (projects with allocation of Rs 2,500 crore), and a National Green Hydrogen Mission with the allocation of Rs 600 crore, she added.