Sleepless and aggressive: Low snowfall disrupts bear hibernation in Uttarakhand, attacks on the rise
DEHRADUN: A disturbing trend is emerging in the highlands of Uttarakhand as bears, deprived of their natural winter slumber, are increasingly venturing into human settlements. Experts warn that a lack of adequate snowfall has disrupted the hibernation cycles of these predators, making them unusually active and aggressive.
Since January this year, at least nine incidents of bear attacks have been reported across the state, leaving local residents in a state of panic and the Forest Department on high alert.
Typically, bears retreat to their dens for hibernation as temperatures drop and snow blankets the higher reaches. However, this winter has seen erratic weather patterns. Wildlife experts suggest that without the "trigger" of heavy snow, bears remain active in search of food.
Ranganath Pandey, a wildlife expert and former Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, explained the specific conditions required for hibernation. "For a bear to enter a state of winter sleep, consistent and heavy snowfall is essential. Ideally, there should be at least one foot of standing snow at altitudes of 2,500 meters for a continuous period of three months. This has not happened this year. Since October, both rainfall and snowfall have remained significantly below average," Pandey noted.
The crisis is being linked to broader climatic shifts in the Himalayan region. Pankaj Chauhan, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, who has been studying the Pindari Basin glaciers for over 15 years, highlighted a worrying change in precipitation timing.
"For the health of the glaciers and the ecosystem, we need five to six spells of snowfall at regular intervals between December and January. For over a decade, this pattern has been failing. Most of the snowfall now occurs in the 'pre-summer' phase, which melts rapidly and fails to maintain the low temperatures required for wildlife cycles," Chauhan said.
With their natural food sources scarce in the frozen upper reaches and their biological clocks disrupted, bears are descending toward villages.
Akash Verma, Conservator of Forests (Garhwal Circle), confirmed the increased sightings and incidents. "Bears are active in several pockets and are moving closer to populated areas in search of sustenance. The primary reason for this heightened activity is the lack of snowfall, which has prevented them from hibernating. We have increased patrolling and security measures in the affected zones to mitigate the risk to human life," Verma stated.
As the "winter" season nears its end with record-low precipitation, authorities are urging mountain dwellers to remain vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk, as the sleepless giants of the Himalayas continue to roam the fringes of civilization.