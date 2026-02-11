Sleepless and aggressive: Low snowfall disrupts bear hibernation in Uttarakhand, attacks on the rise

DEHRADUN: A disturbing trend is emerging in the highlands of Uttarakhand as bears, deprived of their natural winter slumber, are increasingly venturing into human settlements. Experts warn that a lack of adequate snowfall has disrupted the hibernation cycles of these predators, making them unusually active and aggressive.

Since January this year, at least nine incidents of bear attacks have been reported across the state, leaving local residents in a state of panic and the Forest Department on high alert.

Typically, bears retreat to their dens for hibernation as temperatures drop and snow blankets the higher reaches. However, this winter has seen erratic weather patterns. Wildlife experts suggest that without the "trigger" of heavy snow, bears remain active in search of food.

Ranganath Pandey, a wildlife expert and former Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, explained the specific conditions required for hibernation. "For a bear to enter a state of winter sleep, consistent and heavy snowfall is essential. Ideally, there should be at least one foot of standing snow at altitudes of 2,500 meters for a continuous period of three months. This has not happened this year. Since October, both rainfall and snowfall have remained significantly below average," Pandey noted.