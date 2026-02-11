Sparring, light-hearted moments mark proceedings as Rahul Gandhi, engage Pal, trade barbs with treasury benches

NEW DELHI: Proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a mix of light-hearted banter, sharp exchanges and procedural wrangling as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred with members of the treasury benches and engaged in a pointed exchange with Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal.

The exchange began on a lighter note when Gandhi, addressing the Chair, referred to Pal’s political past. “You are an ex-Congress member, so I will do a special favour today, I will back down. You know we have a fondness for you. We know your heart is not there, your heart is here,” Gandhi remarked, prompting both laughter and protests from different sides of the House.

Pal responded firmly, underlining the neutrality of the Chair. “I am here as a Presiding Officer. If you are sitting there, it is because you have not taken my advice,” he said.

The mood soon turned combative as Gandhi broadened his attack on the government, raising questions over the interim trade deal with the United States and other policy matters. “I do not believe the government would sign such a deal unless there was some kind of pressure or leverage involved. Our farmers have been left to fend for themselves. The textile sector has been wiped out. Our energy security is being handed over,” he alleged.