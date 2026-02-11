Sparring, light-hearted moments mark proceedings as Rahul Gandhi, engage Pal, trade barbs with treasury benches

NEW DELHI: Proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a mix of light-hearted banter, sharp exchanges and procedural wrangling as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred with members of the treasury benches and engaged in a pointed exchange with Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal.
The exchange began on a lighter note when Gandhi, addressing the Chair, referred to Pal’s political past. “You are an ex-Congress member, so I will do a special favour today, I will back down. You know we have a fondness for you. We know your heart is not there, your heart is here,” Gandhi remarked, prompting both laughter and protests from different sides of the House.
Pal responded firmly, underlining the neutrality of the Chair. “I am here as a Presiding Officer. If you are sitting there, it is because you have not taken my advice,” he said.
The mood soon turned combative as Gandhi broadened his attack on the government, raising questions over the interim trade deal with the United States and other policy matters. “I do not believe the government would sign such a deal unless there was some kind of pressure or leverage involved. Our farmers have been left to fend for themselves. The textile sector has been wiped out. Our energy security is being handed over,” he alleged.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected strongly, accusing Gandhi of making “wild allegations without any proof”. “We are not disturbing Rahul Gandhi when you are levelling charges and wild allegations without any proof, which is not acceptable,” Rijiju said, urging him to substantiate his claims.
As members of the treasury benches pressed for authentication, Pal ruled that Gandhi’s allegations would not be placed on record unless properly authenticated. Gandhi responded that he was willing to stand by his remarks. “I want to authenticate my remark,” he said.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi insisted that the Leader of the Opposition provide documentary evidence to support his charges. Gandhi replied that he possessed the necessary documents. “I will lay the papers on the Table,” he said.
Rijiju reiterated that due process must be followed. “Whatever allegations you have made, despite the ruling by the Chair… You are the Leader of the Opposition. When you speak on certain matters, they carry serious implications. I would urge the Leader of the Opposition to authenticate all his points,” he said.
After Gandhi concluded his speech, Rijiju countered by asserting that “no one can sell India” and accused the Congress of having weakened the country in the past. He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “strongest PM of India” and claimed the Congress was “unhappy because India is progressing”.