‘Trade deal pre-committed purchase pact’: Tharoor leads Cong charge

NEW DELHI: Slamming the government on the India-US interim trade agreement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that the arrangement looked more like a “pre-committed purchase agreement” that overturned every principle of reciprocity between the two countries. He added that Union ministers S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal were playing “ping pong” when questions are posed to them about the deal.

Initiating debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, Tharoor said the government’s claim that India secured a better deal than what China, Vietnam, or other Asian economies got did not withstand scrutiny. “While India may have obtained tariff reductions of one or two percentage points, no East Asian economy has agreed to deliberately dilute its trade surplus with the United States through guaranteed purchase commitments,” he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP asked how one could speak of a “reciprocal tariff” of 18 per cent on one side and zero per cent on the other.

At a time when India’s total bilateral trade with the US stands at roughly $130 billion and a trade surplus of nearly $45 billion, the government has surprisingly promised to buy $500 billion worth of American goods in five years, he said.