Udit Narayan accused by first wife of forcing hysterectomy without consent

PATNA: Popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, has lodged a written complaint against him at the Supaul Women’s Police Station in north Bihar, alleging that he had her uterus removed without her knowledge or consent.

In her complaint, Jha has also named the singer’s two brothers and his second wife, accusing them of marital fraud, criminal conspiracy, and mental as well as physical harassment.

Jha alleged that she endured both physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her former husband, including being subjected to a hysterectomy without being informed of the nature of the procedure. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of her complaint.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and necessary action is being taken,” a police officer said.

According to the complaint, Jha married Udit Narayan on 7 December 1984. She stated that he later moved to Mumbai to pursue his singing career and subsequently remarried.