Udit Narayan accused by first wife of forcing hysterectomy without consent

PATNA: Popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, has lodged a written complaint against him at the Supaul Women’s Police Station in north Bihar, alleging that he had her uterus removed without her knowledge or consent.
In her complaint, Jha has also named the singer’s two brothers and his second wife, accusing them of marital fraud, criminal conspiracy, and mental as well as physical harassment.
Jha alleged that she endured both physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her former husband, including being subjected to a hysterectomy without being informed of the nature of the procedure. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of her complaint.
“We have received a complaint in this regard and necessary action is being taken,” a police officer said.
According to the complaint, Jha married Udit Narayan on 7 December 1984. She stated that he later moved to Mumbai to pursue his singing career and subsequently remarried.
Jha further alleged that Narayan and his two brothers took her to a hospital in Delhi, where his second wife, Deepa, was already present. She claims that she underwent a hysterectomy there without being informed and only discovered the true nature of the surgery years later after consulting other medical professionals.
She also alleged that she was repeatedly assured of financial assistance but received none. In 2006, she said, she visited Narayan’s home in Mumbai but was turned away by him and his second wife. She later travelled to Nepal, where Narayan reportedly owns a property, but claimed she was again denied support and asked to leave.
“Recently, Udit Narayan came to the village and assured me, but he did not fulfil his promises. I only want the status and respect of a wife from him and nothing else,” Jha told the media.
Udit Narayan has yet to respond to the allegations.